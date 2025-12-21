WWE HOFer Says Japanese Legend Kenta Kobashi Was On Company's Radar

If one is to put together a list of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time featuring performers across the world, Kenta Kobashi is likely to be a name atop most lists. During his 25 year career, Kobashi became an icon in his native Japan, where he was one of the Four Pillars of All Japan Pro Wrestling with Mitsuharu Misawa, Toshiaki Kawada, and Akira Taue, and later was a top star in Pro Wrestling NOAH. And to this day, his matches with the likes of Misawa, Kawada, Stan Hansen, Jun Akiyama, the Can-Am Express, and Samoa Joe continue to be considered among the greatest matches in the history of wrestling.

Given his success in Japan, Kobashi seldom ever wrestled in the United States, with his 2005 Ring of Honor match with Joe and a subsequent tag match involving them, Homicide, and Low Ki serving as Kobashi's most high profile match in the country. But it could've been different if WWE had acted upon their interest of him.

Discussing Kobashi vs. Joe on "Grilling JR," AEW announcer and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross was asked about whether WWE had Kobashi on their radar when Ross was Head of Talent Relations in the 90s. Ross confirmed that was the case, but seemed to indicate things didn't get far enough along for Kobashi to be signed.

"You can't overlook great talent when they become available," Ross said. "If they're healthy and the table is somewhat level in this crazy business, you've got to look at them. So heck yeah, we looked at him. But you know, some of these Japanese stars have such deep obligations, and deep roots in Japan, it's just hard to get many dates on them. And if you can't follow up on the television that you invest in them, it's somewhat of a failed prophecy."

