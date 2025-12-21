Jacy Jayne Credits Her Faction And HBK For Her WWE NXT Success

NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne may now be the leader of Fatal Influence alongside Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid, who replaced Jazmyn Nyx following her release, but she credits a different "WWE NXT" faction for her success in WWE's developmental brand. Jayne spoke with Sports Illustrated's "The Takedown on SI" and said Toxic Attraction, her stable with the former Mandy Rose and Gigi Dolin, taught her how to be Jacy Jayne after initially taking a backseat to first learn how the business, and "NXT" booker Shawn Michaels, worked.

"I was learning. I was like a sponge just absorbing everything," she explained. "I feel like if I didn't have Toxic Attraction, my journey probably would have been a lot harder. I feel like being with Mandy, it kind of brought me up to a level, like I had to perform at a certain level, it was no like, 'Oh, it was okay.' Like no, 'You have to be main even level because that's where we want to place you right now.' So it was very much sink or swim. But, I learned really fast, and again, adaptability."

Jayne said that getting to learn from Michaels is amazing, and he knows that she's any overthinker of every detail. She said he gave her the best advice early on in her career.

"I remember him saying, 'If you want to get to the top, people like you and me, we can't take days off. It's not fair. It's never going to be fair in this business, but you can't take time off, you have to really focus in on your craft and trust the course and you'll get there,'" she said.

