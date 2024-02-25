Former WWE Star Mandy Rose Reveals One Reason She Liked Toxic Attraction

Former WWE star Mandy Rose, now going by Mandy Sacs, has made a life for herself outside the ring with her extremely profitable Fantime content, but she often reflects on her time as a wrestler. When the former "WWE NXT" Women's Champion was re-assigned to the developmental brand, she became the leader of Toxic Attraction, alongside Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. Rose recently spoke with McKenzie Mitchell about the stable. Rose said she always liked how they weren't "matchy-matchy," and compared it to her time teaming with her real-life best friend.

"Even when Sonya Deville and I tag-teamed. We're not the same person. We're both very different, especially Sonya and I," Rose explained. "And even with these girls, I didn't know them that well, but I didn't want to come in and make them look more like me. Like that was not the vibe. That was not the intention from the get-go. Actually, if anything, if would be me getting a little of the edginess from them. We all created our own little look, but it meshed so well together without being like, 'Oh, they're so matchy-matchy."

Rose was released by WWE in December 2022, days after dropping the "NXT" Women's Championship, allegedly due to the adult content she was sharing. It was previously reported Rose's stablemates would be moving to the main roster, though both Dolin and Jayne remained on the brand following Rose's release and eventually participated in a break-up angle of Toxic Attraction. Rose has previously stated she has no desire to return to wrestling, due to her current success. At one point, the former champion made $1 million in a month with her exclusive content.