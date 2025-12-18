AEW Continental Classic 2025 Update - Dynamite: Holiday Bash

The 2025 Continental Classic tournament continued on the Holiday Bash edition of "AEW Dynamite," as well as the first half of "AEW Collision" with the second half airing this Saturday at a special start time of 2:30ET. The fans in Manchester, England got to see action in both the Gold and Blue Leagues, where one competitor became the first performer to be mathematically eliminated from the tournament.

That elimination came in the Blue League where Jon Moxley and Roderick Strong kicked off the action for the night. Strong walked into the match as the only man in the tournament without a single point on the board, while Moxley was looking to bounce back after two consecutive losses to Claudio Castagnoli and Konosuke Takeshita. Much like a number of the Continental Classic bouts, it was hard-hitting and it could have gone either way, especially as the match was dangerously close to hitting the 20 minute time limit. However, there was a winner and that man was the former AEW Men's World Champion as Moxley hit Strong with two Death Riders (the move, not his stablemates) to secure the victory. With the win, Strong is officially eliminated with two matches still to go. Moxley has one match left against Orange Cassidy, and he will need to win to keep his hopes of reaching Worlds End alive.

Over in the Gold League, "The Protostar" Kyle Fletcher was also looking to bounce back from his loss to "Speedball" Mike Bailey as he took on PAC. With a homefield advantage, PAC looked to use the English fans in attendance to his advantage as he was aiming to pick up his second win of the tournament, and it worked. Fletcher went for a Brainbuster on the turnbuckle but PAC escaped, who hit "The Protostar" with an Avalanche Poisonrana. Fletcher would roll perfectly into position for PAC to hit the Black Arrow for the pinfall victory. With the win, PAC joins Fletcher on six points having wrestled one match less, and with Kazuchika Okada and "Speedball" Mike Bailey also on six points, the Gold League may have to rely on tie-breakers in order to be decided.

Rounding out the action was Orange Cassidy taking on Mascara Dorada in the Blue League. The two men have become friends over the course of the tournament, but they had to put that friendship aside as they both looked to double their tally from three points to six. In the end, it was Cassidy who managed to use Dorada's speed against him as he managed snatch a quick crucifix pin to keep the CMLL star down for the victory. Cassidy now sits in joint second with Jon Moxley, who he still has to face, on six points, while Dorada remains on three points with two matches to go.