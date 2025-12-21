Seth Rollins Offers Origin For WWE Ring Name

WWE's Seth Rollins has revealed how he came up with his WWE ring name and the wrestling legend who chose it for him.

Before joining WWE, Rollins was known as Tyler Black on the independent scene, a ring name he revealed on the "Games With Names" podcast that he owns the rights to and would not give to WWE. While discussing the Seth Rollins ring name, the former WWE World Champion said that he wrote down a list of first and last names, with the late Dusty Rhodes ultimately choosing the name for him.

"Dusty [decided it]. Not came up with it, but put it together," he said. "So, I just got lists of last names and first names that I liked. I don't even actually know why Seth was on the first name list. I think it was just because I was going through names that people didn't have on the main roster, and Seth, I don't know [why] I put it on there. I don't think I had any reason for it but Rollins was on there because I was a big Henry Rollins fan. Thought Henry Rollins was a cool guy. I took this list to Dusty Rhodes, who was the head of creative and developmental at the time, and it was his job to sus out a name and figure out what he wanted and he just really liked the name Seth Rollins, baby."

He added that he owns the Tyler Black name, which he revealed he could use in the future if he were to leave WWE. Rollins has been part of WWE since 2010, having joined after several years in ROH as Tyler Black, where he held the ROH World Championship.