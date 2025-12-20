The Most Expensive Item WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair Ever Bought

Alongside figures like Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is one of the most iconic figures to emerge from pro wrestling in the 1970s and 1980s. Flair was able to translate that star power into financial success as well, and he's never been shy about how important style is to him. Asked about his luxurious lifestyle during an interview with former NFL player Julian Edelman on "Games with Names," Flair claimed that he never used to wear the same outfit twice and owned 300 pairs of alligator skin shoes, and that's the tip of the iceberg.

"Probably the most [expensive thing] I bought [is] an AMG S63, where they only made 160 of them," Flair said, describing a limited edition Mercedes-Benz performance sedan. "I paid 200 grand for that. It'll go. It's got a thousand horsepower. It'll run. I drive it on Alligator Alley at 200 miles an hour. There's no cops, ever. There's not even a chance of getting caught there."

In addition to his affinity for vehicles, fashion and luxury have always been important pieces of Flair's presentation, both on TV and in real life, which has contributed to his status as an inspiration for rappers and pro athletes in addition to wrestlers. Over the years, the 15-time world champion has discussed his extensive Rolex collection at length, and Flair even used to discuss his luxury watches during promos. At one point during his career, Flair had so many of the luxury pieces that he couldn't keep track of them all. Flair once claimed that he lost 40 Rolex watches over the years, including one while partying with fellow WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker.

