Eric Bischoff Comments On Whether Chris Jericho Will Return To WWE Or Stay In AEW

Chris Jericho has been a foundational part of the AEW roster since the company's inception in 2019. However, over the past few months, speculation about Jericho's next move has taken off online, with his AEW contract believed to expire soon. Because of that, many fans believe he may be headed back to WWE.

Eric Bischoff recently weighed in on all the speculation during an episode of his "83 Weeks" podcast, recalling Jericho's moves across the industry throughout his career. "He's a very smart guy and he plans ahead. He thinks ahead," Bischoff pointed out. "If I had to bet money, I would bet he's going to end up in WWE. If I had to bet, and somebody would really have a reason to force me because I wouldn't want to take that bet, but if I had to, that's where I'm putting my bet."

He then looked towards Jericho's social media posts, and expressed that he believes that the posts in question have been one of the hints or subtle nods he's been leaving. On top of this, he stated that Jericho getting into shape is another reason for a WWE return. "I don't know what the plan is, but Chris has got a plan," Bischoff expressed. "Now I'm seeing real subtle little nods to WWE. Just enough to get social media to pay attention, not overt." Despite this, Bischoff admits that Jericho is tricky to predict, and that all of this could just be a way to win financially.

