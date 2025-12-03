AEW's Chris Jericho: 'Pretty Sure You'll See Me In 2026 In A Wrestling Ring Somewhere'

AEW star Chris Jericho may be near the end of his contract in the promotion, but he has hinted at returning to the ring in 2026.

Jericho has not been seen on AEW television since April, but he has been busy in his other ventures, be it acting, singing, or hosting shows. While many have criticized him in recent times and want him to call time on his pro wrestling career, the former AEW World Champion wants to continue wrestling and stated that he will be back in the ring next year, although he didn't specify if it will be in AEW.

"Yeah, there always is [something going on for him], man. There's a lot more acting gigs coming up and, you know, we did the show years ago about the Bridgewater Triangle, the hosting element. So, there's always things going on that kind of come across my plate," he said on The Tim Weisberg Show on "WBSM 1420 AM." "Well, you never know, man [when asked about him wrestling in 2026]. That's the thing. I'm not done yet, so still figuring out everything, and we'll see where I end up. But I'm pretty sure you'll see me in 2026 in a wrestling ring somewhere."

Jericho's absence from AEW has sparked speculation about his potential return to WWE, which many in the business, like Konnan, DDP, and Bully Ray, think will happen. Some have speculated that Jericho could make his WWE return at next year's Royal Rumble, which will be held in Saudi Arabia on January 31, 2026, which is just a few days before his band, Fozzy, begins their UK tour. While he has received nothing but praise from Tony Khan, the AEW President has not revealed whether or when Jericho will return to the promotion, which has further added to the mystery.