Former WCW Star Konnan Believes He Knows Chris Jericho's Next Move

Konnan has pointed out the various reasons why Chris Jericho could be WWE-bound and has outlined the sole reason he might remain in AEW.

Over the last few months, the rumor mill has been abuzz regarding Jericho's future with AEW, with AEW CEO Tony Khan coy about when he could return to the ring. On his "Keepin' it 100" podcast, Konnan stated that Jericho may have already signed a deal with WWE, and the only way he returns to AEW is if his rumored exit was a work.

"He [Jericho] never lets you know which way he's leaning. And unless he's doing a work with Tony [Khan], where he ends up staying with Tony, then he's basically already probably made some sort of a verbal deal with WWE," he said. "And like I've said before, why wouldn't he? Why wouldn't he go to a place where he can make a lot of money? He's made tons with Tony. He [can] make a lot of money [with WWE]. Call his shots, fresh matchups, and old matchups — and he has a history there."

Jericho hasn't wrestled in AEW since Dynasty in April, where he lost the ROH World Championship to Bandido. Khan, in recent interviews, has spoken glowingly about the veteran star and his impact on the promotion, but hasn't revealed when — and if — he will return. Jericho's current deal with AEW is reportedly set to expire at the end of the year.

The former AEW World Champion recently courted controversy when he stated that TNA's Bound for Glory pay-per-view made the promotion look like the second-biggest pro wrestling promotion behind WWE. Jericho even praised the match between the Dudleys and the Hardy Boyz at Bound for Glory, giving the final bout between the two legendary tag teams a five-star rating.