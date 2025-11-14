AEW's Chris Jericho Gives Recent TNA Match 5 Stars

Chris Jericho is no stranger to five-star matches, having been in several himself, and he awarded a recent TNA match five stars.

Jericho recently had Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Bully Ray, and D-Von Dudley on his "Talk Is Jericho" podcast, where the five legends discussed the final match between the Dudleys and the Hardy Boyz at Bound for Glory. Jericho believes that the match between the two legendary tag teams had the key ingredient to be deemed a five-star match: emotion.

"You [Bully] said it was a five-star match, and it was, you know, it was a five-star match, and any wrestling fan that doesn't understand why it's a five-star match doesn't really know a lot about wrestling because once again, we've been stressing this the whole time — it's all about the emotion. That's what wrestling has always been, and it always will be. Yeah. Absolutely. Five stars. No doubt about it. No doubt about it at all," asserted Jericho.

Jericho admitted that he rarely, if ever, watches much pro wrestling and doesn't even recall the last time he watched a TNA match, but he was thoroughly impressed with the show put on by the two tag teams. He reiterated that the emotion displayed in the match was his favorite part, and he was particularly fond of the post-match photo of the four stars standing hand in hand. Jericho, on the same podcast, had controversially stated that the crowd at TNA's Bound for Glory looked like it was from a WWE show, and that TNA looked like the second-biggest pro wrestling company in the world on that night, comments that he has now removed from the show.

All four stars involved in the match were also incredibly happy with the performance they delivered, with Bully Ray calling it the proudest moment of his Hall of Fame career.