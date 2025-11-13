Chris Jericho Says TNA Recently Looked Bigger Than AEW In Since-Deleted Comments

Raving over the recent "One Final Table" showdown between The Hardy Boyz and The Dudley Boyz at TNA Bound for Glory, Chris Jericho didn't mince words in describing his perception of the event, with which he was beyond impressed, especially when it came to the Hardys/Dudleys match itself. So blown away was Jericho, in fact, that he may have gone just a bit too far in bestowing accolades, to the point where he had to have his own podcast edited after the fact.

On "Talk Is Jericho," with all of Jeff and Matt Hardy, Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley as his guests, Jericho relayed that he was taken aback by the presentation of the match, but in sharing his praise, may have gone a bit too far from the perspective of his current employer. "That crowd looked huge," he said. "It was like a WWE-level crowd, you know? I was watching this and, not saying anything out of school here, but comparing it to watching Dynamite when they were at the ECW Arena, which looked like a Tony Condello taping. Sorry, it did. TNA looked like the second biggest company in the world."

AEW's recent run at the ECW Arena, where they reportedly drew an intimate crowd of 916 people, pales in comparison to the announced TNA record crowd of 7,794 at the Tsongas Center for Bound for Glory. The specific reference to Condello, best known for promoting lightly-attended shows across the Canadian province of Manitoba (with which Jericho would be quite familiar), likely struck an uncomfortable chord with Tony Khan's promotion, perhaps influencing the decision to delete this particular section of the audio and video from Jericho's podcast platforms. The internet never loses, of course, with the original quotes living on here, in Sports Illustrated, Newsweek, and at several other outlets.