Multiple Wrestlers Announced For Jericho Cruise 2026 (None Of Them Signed AEW Stars)

Chris Jericho has announced the next round of his popular wrestling cruise, called the Chris Jericho Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea: Seventh Cruise of a Seventh Cruise. It will sail from Miami to Bimini, Bahamas, from November 7–11, 2026. The trip will mix professional wrestling, rock music, and live podcasts, all hosted by Jericho, who is dubbing himself as the "Regent of the Rager" this time around.

The first group of guests have already been revealed, and receiving top billing are Jeff Hardy and Saraya. The legendary Great Muta will also join the cruise, giving fans a rare chance to meet the Japanese superstar. Other featured guests include a "Busted Open Radio" presence with Bully Ray, Dave LaGreca, and Nic Nemeth all coming aboard.

But that's not all. The list of "Prime Passengers" includes many familiar wrestling names, both legends and current stars. Fans can see "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase, Carlito, Shotzi Blackheart, Vampiro, Marcus Bagwell, and The Blue Meanie. Also joining are AJ Francis, Victoria Crawford (known as Victoria in WWE), Indi Hartwell, Kacy Catanzaro, Ricky Knight Jr., and Natalia Markova.

As usual, music will be a huge part of the cruise too. Jericho's band, Fozzy, will perform live, joined by The Iron Maidens, Kuarantine, Guardians of the Jukebox, and other rock groups. For podcast fans, "Talk Is Jericho" and "Rulebreakers with Saraya" will both record live episodes. And for those who enjoy spooky fun, there will be paranormal shows featuring psychic medium Sarah Lemos and tarot reader Winifred Schrader.

Notably, no AEW signed talent is appearing on the cruise. As for Jericho's future in wrestling, it has been reported that he is signed with AEW through 2025. However, there has been some smoke about a possible return to WWE in 2026.

