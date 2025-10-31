Mustafa Ali Is 'Beyond Blessed' During Historic Time For TNA Wrestling

With nearly 7,800 fans in the audience, TNA's 2025 Bound For Glory event set a new North American attendance record for the company. In general, TNA has continued to shatter internal records and draw capacity crowds over the last year, with TNA World Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy attributing the growth to a variety of factors. Regardless of how, Mustafa Ali remains grateful to play a part in this historic time for TNA Wrestling.

"When someone asks me about being happy, I get a little sentimental about it because I feel like there's so much going on in the world," Ali said during a virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest. "All over the world, people are facing their own personal struggles and demons. I feel like anytime you open up your phone and you hear about some sort of atrocity, wherever it is, so to do this, to even sit here and chat with you fans and your team and talk about, 'Hey, did you have fun at NXT? Did you have fun performing in front of 8,000 people for TNA?' Yeah, I'm beyond blessed.

"Not to critique my coworkers, but I never understand the Debbie Downers and the ones that are kind of upset with whatever, whether it's creatively, financially," he continued. "At the end of the day, we're a bunch of people that chased a dream and now we're getting to live some variation of that dream. So yeah, I'm beyond happy."

Ali, a former X-Division Champion, returned to TNA in January, citing his intention to pursue the TNA World Championship. In his latest outing at Bound For Glory on October 12, Ali and his Order 4 stablemates (Jason Hotch, John Skyler, Special Agent 0 and Tasha Steelz) lost a Hardcore War match to The System. Ali's current TNA contract is reportedly on track to expire at the end of 2025.

