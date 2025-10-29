TNA Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy Reflects On Growth Of Company

Over the last year, TNA Wrestling has seen a widespread increase in buzz and attendance for its product. TNA President Carlos Silva is also aiming to bring the product to a bigger television platform soon, given its overall growth. While appearing on "Talk Is Jericho," TNA World Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy dove deeper into the company's success and the contributing factors surrounding it.

"It's crazy," Matt said. "I think there's a lot of things that factor in. I think it was really good when Nic Nemeth was there and he was the world champion. I think he was a credible guy who was a big star in WWE for a while. Joe Hendry ended up becoming like this viral sensation. He was viral everywhere. That helped it out a lot. I came back over, showed up as Broken Matt. Jeff [Hardy] shortly thereafter showed up, and I feel like when we were in Chicago, whenever I wrestled Moose for the world title and Jeff showed up at the very end of that match, that was kind of the moment where everything changed. 'Oh my God, the Hardys are back together and they're here in TNA.'"

According to Matt, TNA shows are drawing more money right now in comparison to previous years, with the record-setting live audiences at TNA Slammiversary and Bound For Glory 2025 being prime examples. More recently, TNA attracted capacity and lively crowds for a pair of events in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, including TNA Victory Road where Matt defeated AJ Francis in a Tables Match.

"I want every promotion to do good because the more places that do good, the better it is for all the wrestlers, all the talent, all the people that work backstage," Matt added. "The more wrestling companies that are successful, the better."

