Tommy Dreamer Reacts To The Hardys Winning WWE NXT Tag Team Titles

Though they're still members of the TNA roster, Matt and Jeff Hardy scored a major victory earlier this week by defeating DarkState for the WWE NXT Tag Team Championship. Speaking as someone who's known the brothers for many years, Tommy Dreamer shared his thoughts on the win during "Busted Open Radio" on Wednesday.

"If you want to really sum up excitement, go back and watch Jeff Hardy's face when he won that title," Dreamer said. "Jeff Hardy looked like an 18-year-old Jeff Hardy, [because] of how happy he was."

Dreamer compared the emotions of the moment to famous title wins from wrestling's past, bringing up the "boyhood dream" call made by Vince McMahon after Shawn Michaels won his first world title. While Jeff has won plenty of championships throughout his career, Tuesday's win marked an important gesture from WWE, as he was let go by the company in late 2021 amid some concerning behavior. He and Matt remain on the TNA roster, but the title win is further evidence that they'll be welcomed back into the fold when the time comes.

"How can you walk around planet Earth and, after this moment, say that the Hardy boys are not the greatest tag team of all time?" Dreamer asked.

Part of Dreamer's statement may have been tongue-in-cheek, as his "Busted Open" co-host Bully Ray, who wasn't present while Dreamer was speaking, is preparing to wrestle Matt and Jeff Hardy at TNA Bound for Glory this weekend. Bully will team with his old partner D-Von Dudley against the Hardy brothers in a match billed as One Final Table, serving as the end of their long-term rivalry. Both the TNA World Tag Team Championship and the WWE NXT Tag Team Championship will be on the line in that bout.

