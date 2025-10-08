TNA Bound For Glory Match Updated Following Title Change At WWE NXT Showdown

Following their victory at WWE NXT Showdown last night, Matt and Jeff Hardy will put their newly-won tag titles on the line this weekend. TNA Wrestling has announced that, in addition to the TNA World Tag Team Championship, the Hardys will defend the WWE NXT Tag Team Championship in their match against the Dudleys at TNA Bound for Glory on Sunday.

The bout has been labeled One Final Table, honoring the last meeting between the two teams. The Hardys and the Dudleys first locked up in 1999, with quite a few meetings over the next few years. Prior to this weekend, it's been nearly nine years since the last time the teams wrestled, and even longer since it was only the four of them in the ring. The last time Matt, Jeff, Bully Ray, and D-Von wrestled without anyone else's involvement was a WWE live event in 2002.

Last week, Bully discussed the possibility of the Hardys winning at Showdown and putting their new championship on the line this weekend. The satellite radio host and wrestler was unsurprisingly excited at the prospect, and now he'll get the chance to capture two sets of titles at Bound for Glory. It'll be the first time he and D-Von tag together since they reunited last year and wrestled a pair of matches on independent shows in Pennsylvania.

Sunday's pay-per-view will be at Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts, beginning at 7 p.m. ET. In addition to One Final Table, eight other matches are booked for the show, including a TNA World Championship match between Trick Williams and Mike Santana, as well as Kelani Jordan defending the TNA Knockouts Championship against Indi Hartwell.