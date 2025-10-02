Bully Ray Addresses 'Big Implications' Of Tag Title Match At WWE NXT Showdown With TNA

Among the matches announced for next week's special Showdown episode of "WWE NXT" is a dual tag title bout between The Hardys and DarkState. As long as there's a straightforward winner in the match, one of the teams will walk away with both the WWE NXT Tag Team Championship and the TNA World Tag Team Championship. With The Hardys already booked to face The Dudleys at TNA Bound For Glory, Bully Ray (AKA Bubba Ray Dudley) commented on the match during "Busted Open Radio."

"[The Hardys] would be the first tag team in the history of the WWE to win all sets of WWE Tag Team Championships," Bully said. "I'm wondering if NXT will allow the Hardys, if they win, to put those championships on the line also at Bound For Glory. ... Big implications coming out of that one."

The upcoming Bound For Glory bout is being billed as the final meeting between the two rival teams and, fittingly, it is a tables match. That show is scheduled to take place on October 12, with the main event set to feature Trick Williams defending the TNA World Championship against Mike Santana. Bully shared his excitement for that match in addition to his own.

Heading into next week's Showdown, Matt and Jeff Hardy have held the TNA tag titles for more than 70 days, while Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin of DarkState won their championship at WWE NXT Heatwave in late August. Based on a decree from NXT GM Ava, all other wrestlers will be banned from ringside during the Showdown bout, hopefully preventing any outside interference.

