WWE HOFer Bully Ray Is 'Most Proud' Of Retirement Match, Hardys Concur

WWE legends The Dudleys and The Hardy Boyz have discussed their final match at TNA's Bound for Glory, expressing how ecstatic and proud they are of their performances.

During their recent conversation with Chris Jericho on "Talk is Jericho," the four stars spoke glowingly about the match, with Bully Ray saying that it was the proudest moment of his career.

"I'm just going to go just going to say it and I don't know how these guys feel — but this might be the most proud I've ever been of any piece of work that I have done or me and D-Von have done together in the wrestling business because I thought it was as close to perfect as anything that the four of us had ever achieved," said Ray.

Matt Hardy agreed with Ray's comment, expressing his happiness with how the match turned out and noting that fans shared the same sentiment when they met the Hardys at a recent event.

"I'm in agreement. I thought so as well," declared Matt. "I mean, especially considering the fact that we've all been doing this for 30-plus years, you know, well over 30-plus years. We've been doing this together for — this is the fourth decade, starting in the 90s. So, yeah, I was really happy with it. It was great storytelling. It was emotional."

D-Von Dudley felt that the final match between the two legendary factions was a great way for him to bid goodbye to the wrestling ring, and said that it was apropos that Bully and the Hardys were the ones he shared his final match with. Jeff Hardy was also pleased with how the match went off, calling it "flawless," despite being tremendously nervous the night before. He revealed that he meditated when he couldn't sleep to ease his nerves before the big match.

"I loved every moment of it, man. And just – it was flawless, in my opinion. I'm so glad we did it," Jeff added.

The Hardys defeated the Dudleys in that final clash between the two teams and retained their TNA and WWE NXT Tag Team titles.