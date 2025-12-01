WWE HOFer DDP Would Bet $100,000 On Royal Rumble Surprise

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page has wagered that AEW's Chris Jericho will be a part of the 2026 men's Royal Rumble match.

There's been a ton of speculation about the future of Jericho, with reports indicating that his time in AEW will come to a close at the end of the year. Page, while speaking to Denise Salcedo, discussed Jericho's potential appearance in the Royal Rumble match and placed a significant bet that he would show up for it.

"I will bet $100,000 that he will show up at the Rumble, you know, just I'm just throwing it out there, along with everybody else. And the roof will blow off if Chris Jericho shows up at the Rumble," he said.

Page also booked how he would like to see Jericho in the Rumble, stating how he should enter the match at number 10 or so, and last till the end.

"And if I was booking it, it would be like number 10, and he stays to the end. Like, I remember when he first came back with us, he was in like number two or number one or number two or number three, and he went all the way to the end," Page added.

While Page claimed that Jericho was in the 2015 Rumble match, where he was a surprise entrant, that was not the case, as Jericho did not participate in that show. The AEW star, however, featured in the following two editions of the Rumble and later the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia in 2018. The match in the Middle Eastern nation, incidentally, was Jericho's last match in WWE, with him joining AEW the following year. Next year's Royal Rumble will also happen in Saudi Arabia, which will be the first time the PLE will take place in the country, and will be held on January 31.