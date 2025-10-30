Bully Ray Explains Why It's Time For Chris Jericho's WWE Return, How He Could Exit AEW

With his AEW contract reportedly expiring at the end of 2025, talk of Chris Jericho potentially leaving the company and returning to WWE has been running rampant across the wrestling industry. That trend continued on "Busted Open Radio," with WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray weighing in on the situation.

"In my opinion, Jericho's work in AEW is done," Ray said. "There's nothing left for him to do there. He has been as credible as an in-ring wrestler as he has been a sports entertainer. The stuff that he did with MJF, phenomenal. Being their first World Heavyweight Champion, great. Biggest star in the history of AEW, there is no bigger name that walked through AEW's doors than Chris Jericho. The AEW fanbase did to Chris Jericho what they did to Cody [Rhodes] and what they will do to other people. That is the nature of the beast with that company's fanbase. It's time for Chris Jericho to move on and finish out his career, if he wants to finish out his career, in the company that made him the biggest star ever, which is the WWE."

Should Jericho opt out of re-signing with AEW, Ray suggests that a final program with The Don Callis Family and match with TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher would best suit him. Jericho's on-screen history with Don Callis extends back to New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where "Y2J" attacked Callis ahead of his Wrestle Kingdom 12 match against Kenny Omega. Omega and Jericho later joined forces to battle Don Callis Family members in AEW.

In Ray's eyes, Jericho's final scene in AEW would include a departing address in which the former AEW World Champion thanks his fans and colleagues, then mentions that it's time for him to move on. Before Jericho officially exits the ring, Don Callis would then proclaim that Jericho wasn't leaving on his own terms; instead, the Don Callis Family would leave Jericho lying bloody and with no one coming to help him.

