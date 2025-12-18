AEW Star MVP Recalls Moment During WWE Career When John Cena 'Elevated' Him

John Cena's retirement tour brought back a lot of nostalgia for both fans of the now-retired veteran and those who shared the ring with him over his two-decade WWE career. In an episode of his "Marking Out" podcast, MVP recalled a moment where Cena went the extra mile for him and helped him get over with the fans as a babyface.

MVP recalled the year when the Denver Nuggets went to the playoffs against the Los Angles Lakers, leading to a WWE show getting cancelled and Vince McMahon becoming unhappy, and booking the Staples Center instead to have a themed match for both teams.

"That night I found out I was going to be in a five-man tag team match, at the time I was a babyface, where I'd be wearing a Laker's jersey, and our opposition, the heels, would wear Denver's jerseys," he said, adding that Cena suggested the two of them team up to do a move together. "Cena says 'Hey P, how about if...I come in, and I do the Five-Knuckle Shuffle, you do the Ballin', but we drop it at the same time?'"

The veteran claimed he didn't hesitate to take Cena up on the offer but admitted that based on where he was on the card at the time, he would've never thought to suggest the team-up to Cena.

"At this time, Ballin', you know, was pretty over, but to do it with Cena and the Five-Knuckle Shuffle? Elevates it and...what a way to get me over as a babyface!"

