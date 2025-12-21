Eric Bischoff Remains Proud Of This Unsuccessful WCW Cross-Promotion Concept

Of all the infamous, nonsensical moments to occur in WCW's history, among the most notable, and arguably hilarious, was the Sumo Monster Truck match between Hulk Hogan and The Giant at Halloween Havoc 1995. Even then, the match is less remembered for the monster trucks and more the post match, where Hogan accidentally knocked Giant off the roof of Cobo Hall, a move that had no effect on Giant, who returned soon after to defeat Hogan in the main event.

In a late October edition of "83 Weeks," Eric Bischoff, the man who put the whole thing together, tried to explain what WCW was looking to do by getting into the monster truck business, and how he first got the idea while taking his son to a monster truck event.

"I'm looking at those trucks and thinking 'Man, you could actually create a monster truck that's based on the character of professional wrestling, and if we can make this work, we could have, no pun intended, a monster licensing business as a result, and integrate with the monster truck group,'" Bischoff said. "So that was the reason for it.

"There was some actual logic associated with it or hope I should say, that we could take that creative idea and use it as a platform to launch licensing and merchandising, frankly. So that's the reason why we did it. And it was different. I thought 'Why the hell not? It's Halloween. If you're going to do something crazy like this, do it on Halloween. At least there's an expectation for it."

These days, Bischoff admits that the idea wound up being a bust. But even still, he doesn't regret trying to make the idea work.

"I'm still...I'm proud of the idea," Bischoff said. "Not every idea, no matter how interesting the idea is, ultimately is successful for a variety of reasons. But the concept and the reason for doing it, I'm still pretty proud of it. It just didn't pan out the way I wanted it to."

