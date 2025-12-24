Mark Henry Recalls Breaking Steel Cage Supports During WWE SmackDown Match

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recalled one of his incredible feats of strength on live TV, when he broke the lock off a steel cage.

Henry earned the "World's Strongest Man" moniker after showcasing a number of impressive feats of strength long before he ever stepped into a WWE ring, and he put that power on display once again in 2006. During a match on "SmackDown" involving Batista and Rey Mysterio against MNM, Henry ripped open the cage door and even broke its supports, an incident he recounted during a recent appearance on The Undertaker's "Six Feet Under" podcast.

"Ellis [WWE crew] was supposed to take a file and file around the pin of the cage, when me and Batista was in the, before we did the Hell in the Cell. And he forgot. He just got busy and forgot to do it. And I go out there and start pulling on the chain. It took nine minutes, through commercial breaks and everything, and I'm pulling on this master lock and a real chain, and it is not going," recalled Henry. "And I was just like, 'I'm gonna fail in front of everybody.' And man, when I pulled on that chain that next time, like I thought my fingers was gonna break. It hurt so bad, and my hand shook. It hurt for a couple of weeks after that. But when that chain, the lock broke, and then the supports that hold the cage, they broke too."

Henry remembered how the crowd was egging him on to break the lock, without realizing that wasn't what WWE and Henry originally intended to do. The WWE legend joked that he was completely exhausted after breaking the lock and said he was amazed at how he was able to wrestle after wrestling with the lock.