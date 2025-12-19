AEW's MJF Believes Bret Hart Was 'Trolling' With Recent Statement About Him

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart made headlines last month when he gave his blunt take on several aspects of modern-day wrestling, not holding back when slamming certain names in the industry. When asked who he'd like to wrestle with in today's pro wrestling world, Hart named several top stars from Brock Lesnar to Roman Reigns, but when asked about MJF from a fan, the "Hitman" proclaimed that he didn't even know who that was.

During an interview with Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful, MJF was asked what he thought about Hart's comments. Friedman took the opportunity to hit back at Hart in his signature way. "The guy had a seizure, he got kicked in the f**king head, he's old as f**k . Do I think it's Bill Goldberg's fault? I think everything's Bill Goldberg's fault!" he expressed. "Now, what I can tell you is a real story, which makes it all the more funny that he said 'Who?' Now, granted, Bret – much like me – is a troll. Do I think he actually doesn't know who I am? Of course, he f**king knows who I am!"