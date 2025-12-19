AEW's MJF Believes Bret Hart Was 'Trolling' With Recent Statement About Him
WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart made headlines last month when he gave his blunt take on several aspects of modern-day wrestling, not holding back when slamming certain names in the industry. When asked who he'd like to wrestle with in today's pro wrestling world, Hart named several top stars from Brock Lesnar to Roman Reigns, but when asked about MJF from a fan, the "Hitman" proclaimed that he didn't even know who that was.
During an interview with Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful, MJF was asked what he thought about Hart's comments. Friedman took the opportunity to hit back at Hart in his signature way. "The guy had a seizure, he got kicked in the f**king head, he's old as f**k . Do I think it's Bill Goldberg's fault? I think everything's Bill Goldberg's fault!" he expressed. "Now, what I can tell you is a real story, which makes it all the more funny that he said 'Who?' Now, granted, Bret – much like me – is a troll. Do I think he actually doesn't know who I am? Of course, he f**king knows who I am!"
MJF claimed Bret Hart once said he reminds him of an old bitter rival
MJF then proceeded to tell a story about an interaction he had with Hart on a previous occasion, where he ended up roasting the veteran. "He goes walking up to the stage to get to the back. He fell – because of Bill Goldberg! Not because of Bret, because of Bill!" he jokingly added, claiming he went backstage to find Hart to check up on him after his fall, and had a brief but interesting conversation with him.
"He goes: 'Your promo?' I go 'Yeah.' He goes: 'You're real good.' I go 'Yeah?' And he goes: 'You remind me of a guy I really f**king hated back in the day.' And I think anyone watching this can put two and two together. I'll give you a hint: it's not Bill Goldberg!" MJF recalled, alluding to Shawn Michaels. MJF then stated that he ultimately doesn't blame Hart or have any negative feelings towards him for his comment as it was simply a joke, in his opinion.
