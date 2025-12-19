AEW's RJ City Explains Decision To End Online Talk Show

On December 7, All Elite Wrestling fans said an official goodbye to "Hey! (EW)," the popular comedy interview series hosted by RJ City. The YouTube series itself spanned four years, with City regularly sitting down with members of the AEW roster and backstage staff. According to City, he had interviewed so many guests that it seemingly left him with only undesirable first-time options.

"I think I just ran it into the ground and said, 'Well, I think we've reached our destination.' We did four years. We did 165 episodes. As I said in the episode, we were down to the no's and the ass****s," City told "AEW Unrestricted." "I don't know if you're familiar with this, but it's very hard to get guests. Then I'm like, I don't know if I want to have people on again. I don't know if I want to do a second Eddie Kingston one, and the people are like, 'It's not as good as the first.'"

Across its 165 episodes, City produced hilarious conversations with the likes of former AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page, former AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida, Jamie Hayter, TNT Champion Mark Briscoe, Jon Moxley, and Bryan Danielson. The final episode, which City says came with lighting changes and extra editing, featured special appearances from Eddie Kingston, Renee Paquette, AEW CEO Tony Khan, and "The CEO" Mercedes Mone, the latter of whom awkwardly strolled in to an empty set.

"As I've gotten older, I realize it's good to be sad about things," City said. "It's good to end something and be sad about it and go, 'That was good' and end it while it was good. Also, once I got the Tony Shaloub 'Breaking Bread' sponsorship from CNN, I thought it's time to bring this puppy home. It's not gonna get better than this, for me."

