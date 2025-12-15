Backstage Update On Status Of Popular AEW Host Following Interview Show Cancellation

It was a sad day for the sickest of the sickos on December 7, when RJ City's "Hey! (Ew)" program ran its final episode. Though tucked away on AEW's YouTube channel, the comedic interview show, which saw City sit down with several top AEW stars as hilarity ensued, had become a cult sensation among the AEW fanbase. And naturally, its sudden departure left some fans wondering if City's tenure in AEW could also be drawing to a close.

Those fans can rest easy. Fightful Select reports that despite the end of "Hey! (EW)," City will not be departing the promotion any time soon. It was also confirmed that AEW was well aware that City would be ending "Hey! (EW)" and had been for months, as the footage featuring City and Eddie Kingston from the show's last episode was taped back at AEW WrestleDream in October. From that point on, City and AEW "crammed" as many interviews as editing time allowed.

"Hey! (EW) isn't the only thing City is giving up, as he also decided to put an end to his "RJ City Makes Coffee In His Underwear" series, which has run for several years prior to his time in AEW and has featured such guests like WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. It is believed that City ultimately decided to put an end to both shows at the same time for a "clean sweep."

While the door is open for him to produce other content, City will now be focusing on his other duties within AEW, including hosting AEW's "Zero Hour" pre-shows with Renee Paquette, and continuing his role as a member of AEW's creative team. City has been part of AEW's creative brain trust since joining AEW in 2023, and was heavily involved in putting together the beloved storyline between "Timeless" Toni Storm and Mariah May.