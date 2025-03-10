AEW Writer Bids Farewell To Toni Storm Vs. Mariah May Story After Revolution Blowoff

Last night at AEW Revolution, Toni Storm defeated Mariah May in a gory Falls Count Anywhere Match to retain the AEW Women's World Championship, finishing their historic rivalry in a "Hollywood Ending." Storm and May's battle over the title will easily be remembered as one of the best women's feuds of all time in AEW, with the storytelling and hardcore match quality between both stars being some of the most engaging television the promotion has ever produced in the women's division. It remains to be seen what's next for Storm following her victory, but after her match with May, AEW writer RJ City took to social media to share his appreciation for the outstanding performance of both women last night.

May famously betrayed Storm last July on "AEW Dynamite," which led to both women competing for the AEW Women's World Championship at All In at Wembley Stadium in London, England. May defeated Storm to win her first title in AEW, and wouldn't come face-to-face with her again until last December, when Storm reappeared at Winter Is Coming and reverted to her rookie 1980s rocker gimmick. However, after returning to the ring, Storm's character seemingly had amnesia, where she had forgotten everything she accomplished in AEW and acted as if she just debuted for the company. That said, she eventually returned to her "Timeless" persona after being attacked by May on "AEW Collision," revealing that she had never forgotten her past.

Storm would get her revenge against May at AEW Grand Slam this past February, when she became a four-time AEW Women's World Champion at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in her home country of Australia. Although Storm and May's feud has officially concluded, they will undoubtedly remain bitter rivals for the rest of their wrestling careers.