JBL Says This WWE Star 'Made People Believe He Was Real,' Doesn't Have Bad Matches

WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield was always considered one of the hardest hitters on the WWE roster, and had a reputation for years backstage as a tough guy who was always up for a fight. JBL brought this intensity to television in his matches, with his explosive Clothesline From Hell finisher, but according to the veteran, there's one current day wrestler who brings that believability and has great matches every time he steps into the ring: Sheamus.

"I think he just – he just had good matches. There was nothing – he never had bad matches," JBL said about Sheamus during an episode of "Something To Wrestle," noting that there's truth behind his "banger after banger" catchphrase. "People would watch these matches because they thought his matches are like real or legit. ... They think they're different. ... Sheamus made people believe he was real."

JBL looked at one of Sheamus' matches, from WWE Hell in a Cell 2012, where he faced The Big Show for the World Heavyweight Championship. "Sheamus is a great worker, and ... Big Show was a great worker, a really good worker," he recalled. "You had two good guys at the peak of their career, and that's what this was: this was two guys – Sheamus was absolutely at his peak; I think he may still be." JBL noted that it was a perfect clash of a legitimate tough guy against a giant, which was why he believes it's one of Sheamus' best matches.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Something To Wrestle" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.