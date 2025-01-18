Sheamus Discusses How Long His WWE Career Will Last

Sheamus recently inked a five-year deal with WWE, locking him in until his 50s. Despite his 18-plus years in the ring and his ultraphysical style, designated by the catchphrase, "banger after banger," "The Celtic Warrior" notes that he feels confident enough in his body to continue performing at a high level.

Sheamus spoke to Chris Van Vliet on his "Insight" podcast and answered if he thinks about retirement.

"Not really. Again, I just signed a new five-year deal. [So that'll take you into your 50s?] Yeah, my wife reminds me all the time, 52. Listen, I'll go till the wheels fall off me. [I] could do it until physically I can't do it anymore. I love what I do, and listen, there's plenty of time to sit back and read a book and just watch TV," he said.

Sheamus explained that he does not want to live with regret when his in-ring career burns out. He acknowledged that the window is closing, but stated that he would rather go until he physically can't, rather than fade off into the sunset too early.

"I've talked to some talents as well, we meet them all at 'Mania and everything when they come in, especially the Hall of Fame. You can tell a lot of the talents who just retired too early," Sheamus added. "I mean, look, if I had to hang up my boots when that stuff happened with my neck, I'd be at peace with it because sometimes you can tell that when they [talent] have retired before their time, there is a little bit of regret there."

As "Raw" ushers in the Netflix era, Sheamus continues with his bar room brawl style that made him a fan favorite. It's a style that is representative of the man himself — a fierce brawler who isn't running out of punches anytime soon.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Insight With Chris Van Vliet" podcast and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.