John Cena Says WWE SNME Retirement Exceeded His Expectations

Fans heard from John Cena plenty before his retirement match against GUNTHER at Saturday Night's Main Event, but now, the 17-time champion is speaking out after tapping out to "The Ring General," a finish that many fans felt wasn't the right choice for his send-off. Cena sat down with Cody Rhodes on his "What Do You Want To Talk About?" podcast and explained his retirement tour was like the "cycle of someone facing the end of their life." He said that he envisioned something beautiful for the event, but the match surpassed that.

"Saturday far exceeded whatever was in my heart and soul," Cena said. "I know I'm out there one last time... I know it's an old wrestler's story, I'm setting the stage for why I was so filled with joy, you can't fit anymore people in there... Now I'm out there. They hate the guy I'm working with. They universally cheer me, that is f****** rare. And for the last five minutes, everything I preach about story and drama and having a conversation with the audience. The ones I love are in the front row, I know my colleagues are watching on the monitor back there. We're just in a sleep hold, man, but we're just in a sleeper, but we're having that conversation with the audience. So, as I essentially take my last breath, I have struggled."

Cena said if you thought of someone who has passed from natural causes, they struggle and hang on just long enough to make sure they say "goodbye" to those who were meaningful in their lives. He said that the entire day had been full of vulnerable, meaningful conversations.