Wyatt Sicks Tag Title Defense Ends With No Contest In WWE SmackDown Main Event

The Tag Team Championship match in the main event of "WWE SmackDown" between the Wyatt Sicks and MFT ended in a no-contest.

The Wyatt Sicks' Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis were making their fifth defense of the titles against the MFT pairing of JC Mateo and Tonga Loa on Friday, with the two factions feuding over the past few months – starting with Solo Sikoa's desire to bring the Tag and United States titles back to the group that held them before. It was also their first defense in over two months, having last defended the titles against the Street Profits in October.

The match itself started with Mateo and Loa isolating and wearing down Lumis, throwing him against the ring post and working him over before the action eventually spilled back into the ring. Gacy eventually got the hot tag into the match and rallied against the challengers. But it wasn't long-lasting and soon enough the action was marred by interference from the other members of the respective factions.

Sikoa was stood at ringside along with Talla Tonga and Tama Tonga to provide support – otherwise known as interference – for their teammates fighting for the titles, but their involvement drew the ire of "Uncle Howdy" Bo Dallas, Nikki Cross, and Erick Rowan. Before long, the two groups were fighting at ringside and the referee, failing to get a handle on the situation, rang for the bell to ring and end the match in a no-contest. As a result, the Wyatt Sicks technically retained their titles. Although they didn't really have a chance to celebrate with their brawl lasting until the end of the show.