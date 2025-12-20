AEW Collision Results 12/20 - Mercedes Moné Defends Title In England, Knight Vs. Okada

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Collision: Holiday Bash" on December 20, 2025, coming to you from the Co-Op Live in Manchester, England!

Continental Classic action continues today with two matches from the Gold League. Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada will face Kevin Knight. Knight is coming off a tough loss to JetSpeed partner, Speedball Mike Bailey. He needs three points to stay in the tournament as he sits at three points. Okada looks to continue to move up the leaderboard and is coming off a win over "Jungle" Jack Perry.

In the other C2 match, Speedball looks to keep his momentum going against Perry. Perry was a late addition to the tournament, replacing an injured Darby Allin. Perry is looking for his first three points. Speedball is currently tied with Okada and Kyle Fletcher in the Gold League at 6 points.

On "Dynamite", Mercedes Moné pinned Willow Nightingale in a four-on-four match. Following the match, Moné said in a backstage segment that she wanted to "face a local competitor" and was putting up the RevPro Undisputed British's Women's Championship in an open challenge.