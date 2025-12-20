Mercedes Mone Drops Another Title During AEW Collision: Holiday Bash

Mercedes Mone lost her Undisputed British Women's Championship to Alex Windsor during "AEW Collision: Holiday Bash."

Mone had been undefeated in singles action in AEW outside of her two attempts at the Women's World Championship against Toni Storm and Kris Statlander, with the title held by them the one that Mone had failed to capture. But since her second defeat to Statlander at Full Gear, she had lost the ROH Women's TV Championship back to Red Velvet at Final Battle, successfully retained the TBS Championship over Leila Grey, and then set up a third separate title defense with an open challenge on Saturday's show.

Alex Windsor answered the challenge, taking the fight to the champion and escaping with a back-slide cover to get the three-count and the title. With the win, Windsor not only ended Mone's run at 346 days, but recaptured the title she had held for 769 days between 2021 and 2023.

Mone is now down to nine championship reigns, including AEW's TBS title, having lost the Women's TV and Undisputed British Women's titles this month; technically speaking she dropped four separate title belts, with RevPro's British Women's and Southside Wrestling's Queen of Southside titles unified to comprise the Undisputed British title. While she also held two separate belts to constitute her ROH TV title, having unified the Interim title she captured from Mina Shirakawa with the lineal title held by Red Velvet.

Mone will be challenging alongside ROH Women's World Champion, Athena, for the AEW Women's World Tag titles held by Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa during Worlds End.