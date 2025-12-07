Mercedes Mone Successfully Defends AEW TBS Title For 24th Time In Collision Victory

24 hours removed from their respective performances at Ring of Honor Final Battle, Mercedes Mone and Leila Grey met each other in the ring on "AEW Collision," with the former's TBS Championship on the line.

Mone burst out of the gate with a flurry of forearms, then a dropkick that sent Grey to the outside. There, Christopher Daniels also got involved in the action when a sidestep from Grey resulted in him taking a meteora from "The CEO." Fortunately for Grey, this miscue allowed her to shift the tide into her favor with a series of forearm shots, a dropkick, and an enziguiri that caused Mone to stumble into the corner. Grey's offense rolled on with a knee strike, though Mone evaded the bulldog that was intended to follow.

With Daniels cheering her on from ringside, Grey pushed through the beating that came in the minutes afterward, eventually leading to a lariat-ignited comeback. Grey's momentum continued with a sling blade, a running knee in the corner, and a bulldog. Before Grey could capitalize on the latter, however, Mone sprung back up with the Statement Maker, which Grey tapped out to.

Along with her victory over Grey, Mone marks her 24th successful TBS Championship defense. Her near 600-day reign began at AEW Double or Nothing 2024, courtesy of a win over Willow Nightingale.

In contrast, Mone's run as ROH Women's Television Champion came to an end at just 16 days after Red Velvet bested her at ROH Final Battle. At the same event, Grey defeated the debuting Zayda Steel.