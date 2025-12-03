Former WWE ID Star Makes ROH Debut Following AEW Interest

When Zayda Steel surprisingly announced she would not be renewing her WWE ID contract and was departing the program back in October, it was believed she did so with another move in mind. Those suspicions were seemingly confirmed shortly thereafter, when reports emerged that AEW had interest in signing Steel, and the two sides had even engaged in contract discussions, though a deal couldn't be confirmed.

If last night's special episode of "Ring of Honor" is any indication, however, said deal may be done. During the episode, Steel made an appearance backstage with Leila Grey and Lexy Nair, following Grey's singles victory of Trish Adora. Calling herself "The Real Deal," Steel was highly complimentary towards Grey's performance, and challenged Grey to a match, "from one baddie to another." For her part, Grey seemed amused by Steel's offer, but ultimately did return her handshake, and agreed to wrestle her. Grey warned Steel, however, that she "could be a real baddie when I want to," before walking off.

Zayda Steel has arrived in Ring of Honor and she's already set her sights on her first opponent, @Miss_LeilaGrey! Watch this special Tuesday episode of ROH TV on YouTube!

📺 https://t.co/s0Hf8H2Uya pic.twitter.com/iMiYmY49qJ — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 3, 2025

No date was announced for Steel's ROH debut, but there are two shows in the near distant future that serve as likely candidates. The first would be ROH's usual "HonorClub" taping this Thursday, which is already set to have two ROH Women's Pure Championship semi-final matches on the card, with Queen Aminata facing Deonna Purrazzo and Billie Starkz battling Yuka Sakazaki.

The other event would be Final Battle, ROH's end of the year tentpole event, which will be taking place this Friday from Columbus, Ohio. A Steel-Grey match on either the main card or Zero Hour would serve as the fourth women's match on Final Battle, joining the Women's Pure Championship Finals, Mercedes Mone defending the ROH Women's TV Championship against Red Velvet, and Athena defending the ROH Women's Championship against CMLL's Persephone.