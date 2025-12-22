El Grande Americano Embraces WWE HOFer To The Delight Of AAA Fans

WWE's El Grande Americano character has quickly caught on with audiences around the world, and especially with fans of AAA. Despite this, El Grande Americano has been consistently portrayed as a heel, but during the recent Guerra de Titanes event, he seemed to take a major step towards finally turning babyface.

In a clip shared by the Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide X account, the crowd is heard erupting when El Grande Americano faces and shakes the hand of WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, alongside the Lucha Brothers, Penta and Rey Fenix. Additionally, El Grande Americano's attire for the show paid homage to Eddie Guerrero's Gringos Locos attire, which the audience loved. While not an overt babyface turn, he's seemingly accepted the adoration of the AAA audience, and might play to them going forward, even if he continues to be booked as a heel in WWE.

According to reports, Chad Gable – the original man behind the El Grande Americano mask – is slowly recovering from his injury, and as of November was expected to return to the WWE Performance Center to prepare for his return to television. It'll remain to be seen whether he'll don the mask again or just continue to portray himself. With El Grande Americano now turning babyface, there could be some tension between the various men who have donned the mask, likely leading to some kind of conflict between them. In addition to Gable, Ludwig Kaiser, Pete Dunne, and Tyler Bate have all worn the mask at different points.