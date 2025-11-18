Backstage Update On Injury Status Of WWE Star Chad Gable

While El Grande Americano has continued to be a presence on both WWE TV and shows for the WWE owned AAA promotion, the character has done so without the involvement of Chad Gable. That's because Gable has been MIA from WWE TV since June following a shoulder injury that required surgery in July, allowing the likes of Ludwig Kaiser, Pete Dunne, and Tyler Bate to take over the Grande Americano role.

But it appears Gable is now on the road to rejoining his fellow masked white luchadors. PWInsider Elite reports that Gable is expected to return to the WWE Performance Center in the next week, in order to begin preparation for his return to television. While it isn't specified whether this means Gable's return to television will be imminent or if this is another part of the recovery phase, the news certainly signals that Gable's time on the shelf is closer to the end than the beginning.

Whenever he returns, Gable will be looking to match a 2024 and 2025 that were arguably the most eventful of his WWE run. The former multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion was a constant presence in the WWE Intercontinental Championship scene throughout early 2024, unsuccessfully chasing after then champion Sami Zayn. His failure to win the title didn't stop Gable from agreeing to a new contract extension with WWE that June, and he eventually turned heel and left behind his American Alpha stable, instead forming American Made with The Creed Brothers.

Shortly after, Gable adopted the Grande Americano gimmick in order to learn the ways of lucha libre after losing a "Raw" match to Penta. He continued to perform as both Grande Americano and himself, including losing an AAA Mega Championship match to El Hijo del Vikingo at Worlds Collide, prior to his injury.