WWE Star Chad Gable Offers Update On Contract Status Ahead Of Clash At The Castle

Chad Gable is set to challenge for the Intercontinental Championship at Clash at the Castle in Glasgow, Scotland, and he's clearing up rumors about his contract status ahead of the premium live event. Gable appeared on Gorilla Position and told them exclusively that he has re-signed with WWE. Prior reports suggested that Gable might have technically been a free agent by the time he got in the ring with Sami Zayn, but those in the company had expected the Olympian would re-sign. Gable did not clarify the length of his new contract.

Gable will challenge Zayn for the title in his third attempt at capturing the Intercontinental Championship. He lost his initial chance after Zayn gave him a shot following his own win against GUNTHER at WrestleMania 40 after Gable helped train Zayn to get into shape to end the "Ring General's" historic reign. He then turned heel and started terrorizing the Alpha Academy's Otis, Maxxine, and Tozawa, belittling them for what he believed are their shortcomings. Gable lost his second attempt at the title in a triple threat against Zayn and "Big" Bronson Reed at King & Queen of the Ring. Otis helped Zayn retain in the match, accidentally clotheslining his coach on the outside of the ring.

If Gable wins at Clash at the Castle, it will be his first singles title in WWE. He has been a tag team champion four times. He most recently held the "WWE Raw" Tag Team Championship alongside Otis in 2022.

