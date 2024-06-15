WWE Clash At The Castle 2024: Full & Final Card
Raucous WWE fans in Glasgow, Scotland are in for a treat this weekend as Clash at the Castle heads to the OVO Hydro on Saturday. Three matches feature Scottish talent, and all five are for championship gold. This is just the second Clash at the Castle event WWE has put on in the United Kingdom — the first was held in Cardiff, Wales, but now it's the Scots' turn to cheer on the likes of Piper Niven, the Unholy Union, and Drew McIntyre.
In what may be the most exciting bout of the event, McIntyre looks to reclaimed the gold he won and then quickly lost at WrestleMania 40. McIntyre had just captured the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins in the opening match of Night 2 when he chose to gloat in the face of nemesis CM Punk, who was on commentary. In response, Punk swept McIntyre' legs out from underneath him, sending him crashing down onto the announce table and giving Damian Priest the opportunity to swoop in and cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase. McIntyre now seeks to regain what Priest took from him in his home country, but the threat of Punk and their never-ending feud loom ever-present over "The Scottish Psychopath."
Clash at the Castle's other men's world championship match involves Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defending against AJ Styles. The pair will face off in a Backlash France rematch after Rhodes was successful in his second defense in Saudi Arabia against Logan Paul. Rhodes/Styles 2 was just made official on "WWE SmackDown" last week, with Rhodes being the one to demand an "I Quit" Match following Styles attempting to trick Rhodes (and the fans) with a fake retirement speech the previous week. With the only way to win being to beat your opponent so badly they say "I quit," it will likely be a brutal bout for the gold.
Three more titles on the line
Another Scottish star, Piper Niven, will look to make her dreams come true in her home country when she faces Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship. Bayley has been tormented by Niven and her partner, Chelsa Green, since her own win at WrestleMania 40, so much so that General Manager Nick Aldis named Niven No. 1 contender. Green will be at ringside, while 2024 Queen of the Ring Nia Jax lurks backstage — both could factor in to the title potentially changing hands in Glasgow.
Meanwhile, the third time could be the charm for Chad Gable, who looks to finally capture the Intercontinental Championship from Sami Zayn after being bested in Montreal, turning heel, and then not being involved in the finish when Zayn defended his title again in a triple threat match in Saudi Arabia by pinning "Big" Bronson Reed. This time around, Gable has bullied his students in the Alpha Academy to possibly the point of no return, and his "star pupil," Otis, may be the deciding factor on if Gable walks out of Glasgow with the title. Zayn has tried many times to speak with Academy members Otis, Maxxine Dupri, and Akira Tozawa, but all seem to remain loyal to Gable, and all could be ringside to get involved either for or against their feared leader.
Rounding out the card is a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship triple threat match involving the third and fourth of the Scottish talents on the show, with Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn joining Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark in the effort to take Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair's titles. Baszler and Stark have unsuccessfully challenged for the titles twice now, including once where Dawn and Fyre interfered, leading to a championship opportunity and a possible triumphant homecoming for The Unholy Union.