Jim Ross On Rocky Relationship With WWE's Vince McMahon: 'I Think He Was Jealous'

It's no secret that WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross had a tumultuous relationship with Vince McMahon, having often been victim to some of the former CEO's unfair demands, and being both released and rehired by him on numerous occasions. With Ross solidifying himself as a key piece to WWE's programming both on and off screen, McMahon's frustration with him often seemed unwarranted, but according to "Good Ol' J.R.," being more skilled than his boss at the broadcast desk is what kickstarted their rocky relationship.

"I never have understood Vince's intense animosity. I think he was jealous. He was never the play-by-play guy that I was, but he didn't want to give me any credit for helping build the Attitude Era to what it was. I'm not the only person responsible for that for God's sakes," Ross explained on "Grilling JR." "I signed all those guys that made him millions of dollars ... That was my roster and it happened to click and I wish I could take all the credit for it like any other egoomaniac in wrestling, but I can't ... As much grief as he gave me, I always could look at my bank account and get happy. So I never had the animosity toward Vince that he had toward me."

Ross reiterated that he always treated McMahon with respect despite the ongoing animosity directed at him, stating that he never no-showed or phoned anything in while working three jobs for the company. He also claimed that he was dedicated to his role in the promotion, and eventually made the choice not to allow McMahon's opinion of him affect his work.

