AEW Star Orange Cassidy Explains Why He Takes Pride In Being A Pro Wrestler

AEW star Orange Cassidy has been one of the most popular wrestlers in North America since he debuted for AEW back in 2019. His laid back persona combined with his in-ring ability has led to Cassidy being one of the most recognizable stars that AEW has on its roster, especially from a casual fan perspective. This is something that Cassidy spoke about during a recent appearance on the "Casuals with Katie Nolan" podcast, where he stated that the thing he takes the most pride in as a wrestler is seeing how many people have gotten into wrestling because of him.

"I do meet and greets and stuff a lot, like you know, I talk to fans and it's so great to actually meet the people that actually like you and not just–you go on the internet and read about all the people that hate you..." Cassidy said. "I get a lot of [people], they walk up to me and they're like–there's like another person there which is like either like an older person or a significant other, whatever it is, and they're like 'Oh yea, because of you, my parents come with me now because they get–they want to see you." Cassidy stated that he's lost count at the amount of times that someone has said they have gotten one of the friends or family members into wrestling because they watched one of his matches, something he is incredibly proud of. However, one interaction sticks out in his mind more than most.

"One time this father came up to me and he was like 'Yeah, I could never bond with my little girls, and it's like I love wrestling and they don't. They hate wrestling, but then you come on the screen...' and I looked behind him and there was three little girls dressed up like me." Cassidy explained that some people try and make him feel a little better by saying that they don't want to make him uncomfortable by dressing up like him, but Cassidy admitted that he wants people to tell him those things as its a sign that he's doing something right with his work.