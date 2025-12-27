AEW's MJF Discusses Relationship With Adam Sandler Following Happy Gilmore 2 Role

AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman made his biggest foray into the world of film this year, when he starred in "Happy Gilmore 2" alongside Adam Sandler, portraying one of his four sons with actors Ethan Cutkosky, Conor Sherry, and Phillip Schneider. In an interview with Fightful, Friedman commented on the relationship he now has with his on-screen father, Sandler.

"I FaceTimed with him literally a week ago," MJF claimed. "He's basically my dad. It's pretty wild, and he's the nicest guy I'll ever meet in the world." When asked how the movie appearance came together, Friedman explained that Sandler has always been a wrestling fan but that he got the role organically through an audition. "I got the audition to play one of the evil golfers. And I filmed for the part and my audition fell on Sander's lap."

Friedman claimed that Sandler was impressed by the audition, and pitched the role of his son instead. "This is what he told me after the fact: he watched it and went, 'Holy s**t, this kid's f**king hilarious.' And then somebody on his team smartened him up that I'm me and he was like, 'Oh, well, let's try him out to be one of my sons,'" he said. "And then I did a secondary audition round, and I got the part. So that's what happened. He thought I was entertaining and then later found out that I'm one of the biggest names in the entire industry."

