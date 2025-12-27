Bruce Prichard Says WWE WrestleMania VI Loss Greatly Affected Hulk Hogan

WWE WrestleMania VI in 1990 had a stacked card, including Hulk Hogan taking on The Ultimate Warrior in the main event in a winner-takes-all bout for both Hogan's WWF Championship and Warrior's Intercontinental Championship. As history notes, the "Hulkster" took a surprising loss to Warrior, and according to Bruce Prichard, the end result weighed heavily on Hogan's mind.

"Hulk was willing to try and Hulk was willing to do whatever it would take to get Warrior over," Prichard claimed during an episode of his "Something To Wrestle" podcast. "I don't think that he had total confidence that it would work, because he didn't feel that Warrior was fully vested, and he was in it. He really didn't like the business and didn't care, where Hulk was kind of a lifer and loved the business." He then went on to claim that this was always the case with Warrior, and that the late WWE Hall of Famer was only ever in pro wrestling for the money.

"But Hulk was like: no, he'll do anything he can to get this guy over, and he did," Prichard proclaimed. However, he noted that the experiment ended up not working as Warrior couldn't get over to Hogan's level. "Hulk kind of wanted to turn heel, and I think a little bit after Hulk had dropped the title Hulk was nervous going out in front of a crowd the first time. ... Because he thought that he was a failure." Prichard noted that despite Hogan's insecurity, the crowd popped even harder for him and wanted him to win even more.

