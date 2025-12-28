Arn Anderson Looks Back On WCW Bash At The Beach Match That Left Him In Awe

WCW Bash at the Beach 1996 is remembered as one of the most iconic pay-per-views in pro wrestling history, as it was the show where Hulk Hogan shockingly turned heel and was revealed as the 'Third Man' of the nWo.

Unfortunately, because of how iconic this moment is, most of the match card is often forgotten, but while looking back at the event during an episode of his "ARN" podcast, Arn Anderson recalled another match that has stuck with him until today.

"I'd never seen anything like it because I'd never worked Mexico. I had never seen that Lucha stuff to that extent," Anderson admitted when recalling the show opener: Rey Mysterio Jr. vs. Psychosis. "I just sat there with my jaw on the ground...How do you even think to come up with those spots? And then you go out and be able to perform them; one thing to picture them in your head, now you got to pull it off in front of a live crowd, and boy, did they."

While WCW was at the forefront of introducing Lucha Libre to the general audience in the late 90s, the style has become far more common today. Both Mysterio and Psychosis are still active wrestlers today, while Psychosis has toned down his match volume considerably. At the same time, Mysterio has outright admitted that retirement is really close for him, but while he's considering hanging his boots up for good, he's motivated by his son, Dominik Mysterio, and getting to do what he loves regardless of his age.

