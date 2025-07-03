Rey Mysterio Says Retirement Is 'Really Close,' Current WWE Star Extended His Career

Rey Mysterio has talked about being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and revealed how close he is to calling time on his phenomenal career.

The legendary star has been part of the pro wrestling industry for over three decades and is still going strong, appearing on WWE Raw and PLEs. However, the iconic luchador has admitted that he is nearing the end of his career and that he would have retired earlier if it weren't for his son and fellow WWE star, Dominik Mysterio.

"Oh, it's definitely really close [retirement]. It's really close, but at the same time, I'm so motivated. A lot of people ask me, 'What keeps you going?' I think that once my son started to wrestle, that kind of pushed me to continue, 'cause I was really getting very close to calling it quits, but that just kind of gave me that second wind, and it pushed me to keep going. To be honest, I know I'm going to still enjoy it when I retire, but I'm going to have to tap out. I still love what I do and I always have," said Mysterio on "La Platica."

Mysterio has acknowledged what an honor it was to be inducted into the Hall of Fame despite being an active star. He revealed that he told WWE he was eager to continue wrestling and wasn't ready for retirement when they informed him about the induction.

"The fact that I was inducted into the Hall of Fame before I even tapped out – I was like, I don't want to, I'm not ready to retire. [WWE said] 'Like no, we're presenting this to you.' So truly honored to have been considered, you know, one of the Hall of Famers," added Mysterio.

The 50-year-old star recently stated that he would like to announce his retirement to the fans, like John Cena did, so he can bid farewell to those who have supported him passionately before he quits.