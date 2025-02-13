Rey Mysterio Addresses Idea Of WWE Retirement Tour á La John Cena

With John Cena wrapping up his wrestling career in 2025, stars like Rey Mysterio who have been around longer than Cena has have started to question when they should hang up the boots as well. For Mysterio, he recently explained in an interview with Adrian Hernandez that he would like to do what Cena has done and formally announce his retirement, stating that it would only be fair to his fans who have supported him since he was a teenager.

"I would love to make an announcement," Mysterio said. "I would love, for the fans that have grown up watching me, or that have supported my career, I mean from day one where there's still many around, to be able to say 'hey this is his last time I'm going to get to see him perform, I want to go and take a look at it,' I want to give the opportunity those fans that have been loyal from day one. Prior to that, I would think 'I'm just going to retire one day,' but it's a hard thing to do when you start thinking about it. It's like 'man...' and I know that time is a lot closer than it was yesterday. So I've got to prep myself up mentally and that slowly, especially right now that Cena is doing his last run."

Mysterio rounded off by saying that he needs to gain an understanding of what Cena must be feeling in his final year. However, Mysterio knows that Cena will be committing to acting full-time once he has retired, while he has only known and done wrestling in his life, so finding what Mysterio wants to do after he's finished is just as important as making the retirement feel special.

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.