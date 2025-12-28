Jeff Jarrett Calls This WWE Producer 'The Modern-Day Mean Gene'

'Mean' Gene Okerlund was one of the most beloved professional wrestling interviewers and announcers in the industry, and was even inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006 by Hulk Hogan. So far, nobody has managed to fill the shoes he left in the industry, but Jeff Jarrett believes there's one current-day name who might be this generation's 'Mean' Gene, Jeremy Borash.

"I think he's the modern-day Mean Gene, because you can't put your thumb on 'Why's Gene so good?' Well, Gene can do your own promo, his own promo, the talent's promo, sell something," he said about Okerlund during an episode of his "My World with Jeff Jarrett" podcast. "[Jeremy Borash] is a student of the game – love the dude – but man, oh man, the amount of hats he wore in the early days? There's just so many things."

Jeremy Borash was notably an important voice in WCW late in its existence with his streaming audio program, "WCW Live!" and later on co-hosting WCW shows. He'd then go on to join Jarrett in 2002 with TNA, working in several different positions for the promotion, including: ring announcer, video editor, and show writer. By 2017, he became the lead play-by-play announcer for TNA, even stepping into the ring at Slammiversary 2017. Today, however, Borash finds himself in WWE, and according to Kevin Nash, is the "Pat Patterson" to Triple H's "Vince McMahon," and was the lead producer for The Undertaker's "Boneyard" retirement match at WrestleMania 36.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "My World with Jeff Jarrett" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.