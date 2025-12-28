Oba Femi Explains How His WWE Career Began

NXT Champion Oba Femi has taken "NXT" by storm since debuting on the brand, quickly becoming the longest reigning NXT North American Champion and currently enjoying his second reign with the NXT Championship. The Nigerian-born WWE star had an interesting journey to the promotion, and in an interview with "Rosenburg Wrestling," he recounted how he got onto WWE's radar.

"They reached out to me. I was in WWE recruits, which is like another growing, you know, aspect of the company, the recruiting system is evolving and changing," Femi recalled. "But at the inception of the NIL program, you know, I was reached out to, I was told to come to a tryout – and of course, I didn't think it was legit – and then I did some more research, and I found out that it was."

Femi then admitted that before WWE reached out to him, the promotion wasn't really on his radar and he only watched pro wrestling through social media. Despite being a 'lapsed fan,' he claimed he knew the history of WWE.

"[WWE] had some rough years, you know, 2019 to 2020, you know? So, I fell off as a fan," the champion further admitted. "I wasn't really, you know, following intently, and that's when I was, you know, around 2021, I was reached out to come to the tryout."

Femi has since made something of a main roster debut, going toe-to-toe with WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at "WWE Saturday Night's Main Event." Femi was getting the better of Rhodes before Drew McIntyre interfered.

