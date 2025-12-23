Tommy Dreamer Explains How He Would Pivot After WWE NXT Title Match Error

During last week's "WWE NXT," Thea Hail gained an upset victory against Blake Monroe in their bout for the NXT Women's North American Championship. It was soon revealed that Hail was not meant to win, but Blake was unable to react to the three-count in time. Creative in "NXT" scrambled to readjust everything, but Tommy Dreamer already sees a way forward for the promotion to benefit from this in an angle.

"I'd go for the pivot – again, don't know where they wanted to go or who they wanted to go with – with Blake? I'd have Blake go into their world of madness, which I like for her character," Dreamer explained during an episode of "Busted Open Radio." He added that he pictures Monroe in a dark room, watching her life change, blaming everyone, and going crazy as a result.

Dreamer then analyzed the finish itself, pointing out that the ending fell flat but the referee did his job. "Just by watching it over and over, I think [Hail] does like a Swanton thing on [Monroe] first, which looks like it may have caught her, and then the jump-springboard thing? That totally crushed [her]," he noted, speculating that Monroe was likely winded by the move, recalling his own experience getting hit hard in the ring, having both his ears pop.

"The lack of the announcement, playing the wrong music, then playing her music, and like the fans were – totally didn't know what was going on," he added, "So, I don't think that would be planned. You want the fans to explode when you win the title."

