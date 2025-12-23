Report On WWE Backstage Reaction To Recent AAA Guerra De Titanes Show

This past weekend, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide held its annual Guerra de Titanes pay-per-view, featuring several WWE stars like WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, the Lucha Brothers, Dominik Mysterio, and AAA's El Hijo de Vikingo, amongst many other names. The event seemed to be a major success for the promotion, and according to Dave Meltzer in an episode of "Wrestling Observer Radio," WWE has taken note of the fan response.

"I know people who were – people in WWE, some who thought it was the best WWE show all year," Meltzer claimed. "And you can make that argument. I think, for reaction to matches, it probably was. For match quality? I mean, it's way up there. I thought every match was good and most matches were great. Yeah, I loved the show. You had angles, you had great wrestling, you had super heat; the freaking Dragon Lee – Vikingo? The stuff they did – it was actually better than I expected."

One interesting development that took place at the show was the post-match segment between Rey Mysterio and El Grande Americano following their main event clash. El Grande Americano surprisingly shook Mysterio's hand, possibly laying the foundation for a babyface turn, especially considering how popular he is amongst the AAA fanbase. It remains to be seen if the moment will spill over into WWE, but if the promotion is as happy with the event as Meltzer claims, AAA could become more integrated with WWE than it already is.

